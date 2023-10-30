Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how much people are spending on Halloween this year, UAW strikes ending with automakers, Chicago boasting 4 of the nations top zip codes for apartment construction, and what she expects the Fed will do with interest rates in November.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about a biotech startup using technology developed at Northwestern raising $10 million to develop a new way to treat cancer, a new event wanting to help boost Chicago’s reputation as a hub for biotech, and a Groupon vet and the co-founder of restaurant reservation startup Resy starting a new platform for booking pet care.

Segment 3: Northwestern University student Harrison Brooks, the Founder & CEO (Chief End-zone Officer), Play Fourth Down, tells John about his mission to take on established toy/game companies. Harrison talks about his second game, “Fourth Down,” which packs the excitement of football in a deck of cards!