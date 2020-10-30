Wintrust Business Lunch 10/30/20: Bad week for the stock market, consumer spending rises and Chicago’s most romantic restaurant pivots

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to discuss the ongoing debate over the graduated income tax amendment and the stock market’s reaction to rising COVID-19 cases and the upcoming election.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, author, journalist and founder of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about why the U.S. auto industry has bounced back from the pandemic stronger and faster than many expected.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com credit card analyst, tells John about a new survey that shows that most Americans are lax about protecting their personal data.

Segment 4: Jerry Lawler, owner of Geja’s Cafe, talks to John about how his restaurant has pivoted amid COVID-19 and what they are doing to survive after the newest mitigations imposed by Governor Pritzker.