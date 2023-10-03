Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about why fear is dominating the market, his belief that inflation will continue to fall, and where you can find value in the stock market.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the importance of business leaders being able to project both a polite and a pugnacious side.

Segment 3: Elizabeth Ayoola, NerdWallet personal finance expert, tells John about what you need to know to maximize your 401(k).

Segment 4: Alan Markovich, General Manager of the PXG Chicago West location in Oak Brook Terrace, tells John about their business providing custom fit golf clubs, what makes their business stand out, and the types of their services they offer.