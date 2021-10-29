Wintrust Business Lunch 10/29/21: Why you shouldn’t be worried about inflation, an NHL Hall-of-Famer launches a tequila company, and the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade returns to State Street

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 08: Chris Chelios, who will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame on November11, is honored prior to the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils at the Air Canada Centre on November 8, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about how worried we should be about inflation, and what he thinks about the current labor issues and supply constraints and if he believes it will work itself out in the near future.

Segment 2: Chris Chelios and Jim Bob Morris, co-founders of El Bandido Yankee Tequila, tell John about the launch of their new tequila brand, how they came up with the concept, how they set out to make a tequila lover’s tequila, the challenge of starting a company amid a pandemic, where you can find El Bandido Yankee Tequila, and what separates their tequila from other brands.

Segment 3: Sharene Shariatzadeh, President & CEO of LUMA8 and the co-founder of the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade, talks to John about this weekend’s Halloween parade on State Street.