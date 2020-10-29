Wintrust Business Lunch 10/29/20: Jobless claims fall, Amazon adding 100,000 seasonal jobs and Chicago loses a major convention to Indianapolis

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to tell us about how managers will have to adapt to remote work.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Amazon adding 100,000 seasonal jobs, T-Mobile’s new TV service, a NASA telescope uncovering definitive evidence of water on the moon and how animal rescue organizations have been using technology for pet adoptions amid the pandemic

Segment 3: Jill Evans La Penna, founder of Jilly’s Jerky, joins John to talk about her new jerky business and what prompted her to start the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. You can buy some of the delicious jerky here.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Boeing cutting 7,000 more jobs, McCormick Place losing the Snack & Sweets Expo to Indianapolis and Southwest Airlines announcing the cities it will serve out of O’Hare.