Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about why the stock market is having a really good day today, the economy growing in the third quarter, his expectation for the next Fed move, if he believes if we have hit a stock market low, and what he’s telling investors right now.

Segment 2: Ray Stout, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, joins John to talk about the upcoming Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer returning to Chicago next week!

Segment 3: Imran Jivani, Director of Operations for Charlestowne Hotels, tells John about a new 18-room boutique hotel and French restaurant in Homewood.