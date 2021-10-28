Wintrust Business Lunch 10/28/21: Jobless claims fall, the future of labor in the U.S., and McDonald’s unveils a McRib NFT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims hitting another pandemic low and what it means for the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Snap, TikTok, and YouTube being grilled by Congress, Macy’s and other retailers previewing Black Friday deals, Dune becoming Warner Bros. biggest opening of the pandemic, prices going up for Tesla vehicles, and what you need to know if you want to read The Facebook Papers.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John about how the workplace will change in a post-pandemic world.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s offering a McRib NFT, a New York woman is suing Kellogg’s because she says strawberry pop-tarts don’t contain enough strawberries, the latest on the global chip shortage, and Google releasing tools to help minors delete their photos from a search.