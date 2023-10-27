Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about why bonds aren’t getting any respect, if he believes we are near the end of the rate-hiking cycle, if he believes we are heading towards a recession, and where he thinks we should be putting our money right now.

Segment 2: Rodney Trussell, Founder, R City Kitchen, tells John about winning the recent South Side Pitch competition, why he decided open R City Kitchen, who the space serves, what kind of businesses are using his community kitchen, and how business has been going for him since the pandemic.

Segment 3: Ariella Gibson, Marketing and Communications Manager, Chicago Loop Alliance, to break down the results of its State of the Loop report for quarter three 2023 on downtown activity.