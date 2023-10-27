Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about why bonds aren’t getting any respect, if he believes we are near the end of the rate-hiking cycle, if he believes we are heading towards a recession, and where he thinks we should be putting our money right now.

Segment 2: Rodney Trussell, Founder, R City Kitchen, tells John about winning the recent South Side Pitch competition, why he decided open R City Kitchen, who the space serves, what kind of businesses are using his community kitchen, and how business has been going for him since the pandemic.

Segment 3: Ariella Gibson, Marketing and Communications Manager, Chicago Loop Alliance, to break down the results of its State of the Loop report for quarter three 2023 on downtown activity.

Wintrust Business Lunch

Recent Posts

Click for more