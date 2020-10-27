Wintrust Business Lunch 10/27/20: Stocks slip amid coronavirus worries, how the pandemic is impacting Halloween and a ‘Move to Michigan’ campaign is launched for remote workers

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the stock market is reacting to a surge in COVID-19 cases around the globe.

Segment 2: George Garcia, owner of Fantasy Costumes, joins John to tell us about how his business is doing in an industry that should typically be booming this time of year as we head into Halloween.

Segment 3: Gary Handler, owner at Waveland Bowl, discusses what he’s doing to keep his business up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Illinois getting its highest-ever ranking from the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation and an economic development group is rolling out a package of incentives for Chicagoans who move to parts of southwest Michigan.