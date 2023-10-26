Segment 1: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about how the market typically performs in presidential election years, the US economy growing, what is causing investors to panic, and why he expects inflation to continue to drop.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including how dozens of US states are suing Meta saying that its social media platforms are harming young people, and Apple raising the prices of several of its services.

Segment 3: : Aki Ito, Senior correspondent at Insider, covering the workplace and the economy, Business Insider, tells John what kind of raises we can expect in 2024.

Segment 4: David Shamrock, Manager, Patty Turner Center in Deerfield, tells John about all the programs they offer for adults over 50.