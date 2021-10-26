Wintrust Business Lunch 10/26/21: Consumer confidence jumps, why it’s a good time to refinance your mortgage, and a Chicago costume shop pushes back against a national Halloween chain

The National Retail Federation said interest in celebrating Halloween is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels.” (Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what companies are looking for in today’s talent pool and what makes them pass on a particular candidate.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about mortgage rates and the likelihood they rise if the Fed starts tapering next month. What should you do now?

Segment 3: Courtland Hickey, General Manager, Chicago Costume, talks to John about their business in advance of Halloween and a tweet that went viral last week that took issue with a Spirit Halloween billboard that went up in front of their Portage Park shop.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including consumer confidence ticking up, Mastercard announcing that soon any bank or merchant on its network can deal in cryptocurrency, and GM wanting to help build 40,000 electric charging stations in the US.