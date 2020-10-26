Wintrust Business Lunch 10/26/20: Stock market slide, Google hiring in Chicago and Southwest Airlines to begin unblocking middle seats on flights

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about today’s stock market slide as coronavirus cases surge across the globe and why the average price of new homes are at a record high.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago startup hub and incubator 1871 launching new offerings aimed at providing resources for small-business owners throughout Chicago and Google hiring in Chicago and other cities.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Southwest Airlines saying it’ll start unblocking middle seats for holiday travel and Santa skipping all Macy’s this year.