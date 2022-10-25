Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss how you can rebuild trust after you make a mistake at work.

Segment 2: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the nice run of the stock market the last week or so, what he expects the Fed to announce at their next meeting, and the likelihood we see a recession early next year.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including a Lake Geneva estate selling for $17 million, Chicago home values continuing to grow, and why the housing market is slowing down.