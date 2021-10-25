Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/21: Worker salaries are not causing inflation, Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla vehicles, and Cameo acquires a celebrity merchandise platform

PALO ALTO, CA – NOVEMBER 05: A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a Tesla showroom on November 5, 2013 in Palo Alto, California. Tesla will report third quarter earnings today after the closing bell. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on women in the workforce, and what is causing the current rise in inflation and what is going to happen with inflation in the coming months.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Cameo buying a startup that helps celebrities sell custom merchandise, and a new startup that wants you to rethink the traditional funeral home.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Hertz ordering 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build its electric fleet, Walmart rolling out a special access buying membership and Amazon announcing an Alexa program for hospitals and senior centers.