Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Amazon beginning to fire workers who don’t show up to the office three days a week, and what he thinks of recent layoffs at LinkedIn. Tom also explains why thinks the economy is healthy and what he expects from the labor market if interest rates go higher.

Segment 2: Amelia Howard, Executive Director, Clarendale Six Corners, talks to John about the new senior development in Portage Park, the type of services they offer, the different amenities available to residents, and how they separate themselves from the competition.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about mortgage interest rates rising, interest rates on retail credit cards reaching new highs, and why you should be careful with these credit cards if you plan on keeping a balance.