Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the economy revving up, why the Fed will likely raise interest rates again, the concern about how much people spend on realtors, and why it’s a good time for couples to have a ‘money date.’

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about the Biden administration naming 31 regional tech hubs (including Chicago) to boost U.S. tech innovation, a Chicago startup raising funding for its platform that aims to compete with Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, and Samir Mayekar, the former deputy mayor of Chicago, being named managing director of University of Chicago’s Polsky Center.

Segment 3: Courtland Hickey, General Manager, Chicago Costume, tells John how business is going ahead of Halloween. Courtland also talks about some of most popular costumes this season.