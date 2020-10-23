Wintrust Business Lunch 10/23/20: Stimulus hope, a greeting card boom and The ‘FRIENDS’ Experience takes over Chicago

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down yesterday’s report on the weekly jobless claims and to give us the latest on the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Sarah Padilla, buyer and manager at Foursided Card + Gift, joins John to talk about how their stores have handled business amid the pandemic, why this is a great time to send someone a card and what they expect for business as the holidays approach.

Segment 3: Catherine Amin, owner of The Picnic Basket in Libertyville, tells John about how her restaurant and catering business have weathered the COVID-19 storm.

Segment 4: Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Superfly X, talks to John about the most immersive ‘Friends’ experience ever!