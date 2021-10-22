Wintrust Business Lunch 10/22/21: Labor shortage slowing economic growth, how the food business has been evolving in the Midwest, and a Chicago vegan restaurant opens a third location

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A ‘Now hiring’ sign is displayed at a FedEx location on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Nearly 650,000 retail workers gave notice in April, the biggest one-month worker exodus in the retail industry in more than 20 years, amid a strengthening job market. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to talk about the importance of risk management when building your portfolio, the best way to pay off your house in 10 years or less, and the reasons behind the current labor shortage.

Segment 2: Laricia Chandler Baker, Chef and Owner, Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, tells John about how the business came about, how a vegan influencer gave a boost to her business, the kind of food they serve and their newest location in Old Town.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about how the food and agricultural business has been involving in the heartland. Dale will be moderating an event on Tuesday, November 9th called, “Reimagining the Food Business in Flyover Country.” You can find information here.