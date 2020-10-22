Wintrust Business Lunch 10/22/20: Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since the start of the pandemic, United testing a COVID-tracking app and a potential ‘shipageddon’ on the horizon

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple launching a free 24-hour music video livestream, a new survey showing that people who are working home are experiencing burnout and Facebook saying it rejected 2.2 millions ads for breaking political campaigning rules.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United testing a COVID-tracking app, FedEx warning of a “shipageddon,” and Quibi shutting down.