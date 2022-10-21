Segment 1: Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money with Jim Cramer on CNBC, joins John to talk about the stocks that he recommends as we head towards an inevitable recession, if the federal government made any economic mistakes during the pandemic, why the stock market is up again today, the advice he has for investors navigating this climate, and his two appearances this weekend at Binny’s. You can find more information about his appearance in Oakbrook and Highland Park here.

Segment 2: Robert Buchsbaum, CEO, Blick Art Materials, tells John what Blick does, the type of inventory they carry, why art makes a great leisure activity, and their brand new store opening in downtown Chicago today.

Segment 3: Michael Edwards, President and CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins John Williams to talk about the Loop’s recovery in office occupancy and other metrics and to provide a forecast into what we think the rest of 2022 will hold. To see the full report you can click here.