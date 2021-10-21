Wintrust Business Lunch 10/21/21: Weekly jobless claims hit a pandemic low, Facebook planning to change company name, and Anderson’s Candy Shop has been making delicious treats for over 100 years

Founder and CEO of US online social media and social networking service Facebook Mark Zuckerberg reacts upon his arrival for a meeting with European Commission vice-president in charge for Values and Transparency, in Brussels, on February 17, 2020. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims continuing to decline, how businesses are dealing with supply chain and inflation issues, and if the current labor shortage will mean higher wages for workers.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Donald Trump launching a new social network called Truth Social, Facebook reportedly planning to rename itself, suspected ransomware payments totaled nearly $600 million for first half of 2021 and the first Bitcoin-linked ETF trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Segment 3: Katie Anderson-Tedder, Manager, Anderson’s Candy Shop, tells John about their long-standing relationship with WGN, what makes their shop so unique, the quality and care they put into each piece of candy they make, if they have been impacted by supply chain constraints, and how the community has supported their business over the years (since 1919!).

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Chicago-based United tolling investors they are focusing on expansion in international destinations, Crain’s reporting on a new grocery store coming to Chicago that is pick-up only, and Amazon launching in-store pick-up option for items purchased from local stores.