Wintrust Business Lunch 10/21/20: Stock market drop, stimulus optimism and how the pandemic is changing Americans’ credit card habits

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what you can do if you haven’t received your tax refund, the lack of knowledge that people have over family finances and when we might see the next round of stimulus. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Jason Steele, nationally recognized credit card expert and reporter for Money, joins John to talk about a new study that breaks down how the pandemic is changing Americans’ credit card habits.