Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about why this is one of the most volatile periods of the stock market, if we have already seen the bottom of the market, the consumer still doing really well, and what you need to know if you are a long-term investor.

Segment 2: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John why she believes we are heading towards a recession.

Segment 3: Melissa Simkins, Founder and CEO, She Suite, talks to John about how women’s relationship with work has changed forever. What do companies need to know and why businesses can’t go back to the pre-pandemic status quo.