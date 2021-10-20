Wintrust Business Lunch 10/20/21: Terry Savage – What you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment

BRIGHTON, MA – NOVEMBER 22: Social worker, Allan Bloom, uses a chart as he explains some of the options and benefits of the new Medicare drug prescription program November 22, 2005 at the Conenant House in Brighton, Massachusetts. Open enrollment for the new program began November 15 and will continue through May 15, 2006. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to break down everything you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment. Terry also tells us why inflation isn’t transitory and answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Ashley Selman, Co-founder, heywell, tells John about her Chicago-based, women-owned beverage company, how long they have been in business, some of the beverages they offer, and why the tastiness of their product is imperative to their continued success.

