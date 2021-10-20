Wintrust Business Lunch 10/20/21: Terry Savage – What you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to break down everything you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment. Terry also tells us why inflation isn’t transitory and answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Ashley Selman, Co-founder, heywell, tells John about her Chicago-based, women-owned beverage company, how long they have been in business, some of the beverages they offer, and why the tastiness of their product is imperative to their continued success.