Wintrust Business Lunch 10/20/20: Stock market on the rise, stimulus talks continue and the airline industry hits a recovery milestone

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what is driving the markets today including the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about the rise in workplace conflicts over politics and the upcoming election and what can be done to combat the worrisome trend.

Segment 3: 14-year-old author, entrepreneur and philanthropist Alex Jimenez joins John to talk about his new book, “The Big Idea: The Roadmap to Entrepreneurship,” which helps kids like himself become interested in the basics of business, marketing, and leadership.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including American Airlines putting the Boeing 737 back on their flight schedule, airline passengers topping 1M for the first time since March and pandemic shopping trends lifting Jewel-Osco parent company, Albertson’s.