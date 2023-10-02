Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about new research that shows employees are really unhappy, why the economy is slowing down, and mortgage interest rates reaching a 23-year high.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about how Uber Freight is integrating AI into its business, and Chicago startup Evozyne raising $81M to help maximize drug development using its generative AI platform.

Segment 3: Kevin Brown, CEO, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, tells John about how Lettuce Consulting is using its hospitality experience to help other businesses address their greatest challenges and opportunities. Kevin also talks to John about how their business might be impacted if Chicago does abolish the subminimum wage.