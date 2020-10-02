Wintrust Business Lunch 10/2/20: Stocks stumble on coronavirus fears, economic recovery losing momentum and stimulus deal optimism

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to tell us how the market is reacting to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, the latest on the ongoing stimulus negotiations and to break down the September jobs report.

Segment 2: Rohini Dey, owner of Vermilion, James Beard Foundation Trustee and Let’s Talk founder, tells John about “Flavor-October Tastings,” the second initiative of “Let’s Talk Chicago.”

Segment 3: Stephen Sinclair, Founder, CEO, Bounte, joins John to discuss how his company is helping hotels, airlines and venues with a new app that uses artificial intelligence to simplify the lost and found process.

