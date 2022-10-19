Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about T-bills and Series I bonds and how you only have 10 more days to buy I-bonds and get the 9.62% rate. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Miguel Franco, Owner, Healthy Substance, talks to John about his vegan Mexican restaurant in Garfield Ridge, the items they serve at the restaurant, how they managed to get through the pandemic, and being one of the finalists for South Side Pitch, an annual Shark Tank-style competition hosted by the IJ Clinic on Entrepreneurship.