Wintrust Business Lunch 10/19/21: How crime is impacting Chicago’s economy, Instagram rolling out new features, and Halloween hazards that could haunt your business

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about his recent Crain’s op-ed that makes the case that Chicago needs to combat its violence issue in order to be considered a world-class business city.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about some Halloween hazards that could haunt your business if you aren’t careful.

Segment 3: Mott Smith, CEO, Amped Kitchens, talks to John about how their private kitchens can help restaurants, food production companies and meal-kit companies expand faster to better serve their customers.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Facebook tapping Coinbase as it launches their digital wallet Novi, Facebook also looking to hire 10,000 people in the UK to build the “metaverse,” and Instagram letting users co-author posts and share likes.