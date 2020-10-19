Wintrust Business Lunch 10/19/20: CVS hiring thousands and what we know about the latest round of stimulus negotiations

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about what we need to know about the latest stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Asian food delivery startup Chowbus growing weekly during the COVID-19 pandemic and Chicago startup BetSperts, a social media platform for sports betting, raising $1 million in funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Boeing exploring selling their Seattle HQ and CVS hiring thousands to battle the coronavirus.