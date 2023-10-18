Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about mortgage interest rates hitting a new high, the numbers on T-bills and I-bonds, and to answer your financial questions. Also joining Terry and John is Diane Archer, founder and president of Just Care USA, and senior advisor on Medicare, Social Security Works, who tells us what we need to know about Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/18/23 – Terry Savage: What you should know about Medicare Advantage plans
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
