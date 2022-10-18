Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss what leadership qualities make a good boss.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about how snarky feedback from bosses is getting them into trouble and how supervisors should be better treating their employees.

Segment 3: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about investor sentiment after the stock market is continuing to rise after last week’s lows, the likelihood we see a recession, and what investors need to know about their portfolios.

Segment 4: Wheeler Coleman, CEO and Executive Partner of Executive Consultants United, tells John about what EC-United does, the type of client they serve, how their business was impacted buy COVID, their significant growth over the last 5 years, and what they do to help their clients.