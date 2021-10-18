Wintrust Business Lunch 10/18/21: U.S. economy is already in a recession, E-scooters returning to Chicago, and the stock market’s role in increasing wealth inequality

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: A woman rides a TIER electric scooter during an event at Sloane Square on August 14, 2021 in London, England. TIER Mobility is Europe’s leading shared micro-mobility provider. Founded in 2018 TIER serves more than 100 cities in 13 countries across Europe and the Middle East. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new report that says the US entered a recession in Sep 2021, a new survey that shows that the top 10% of wealthiest Americans own 89% of all stocks, and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) saying the average rate on a 30-year mortgage will rise to 4% and refis will drop 62%.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including scooters are coming back to Chicago next spring with new technology that will keep the scooters off of sidewalks, and Walgreens investing more than $5 billion in VillageMD, a Chicago health-tech firm and primary care provider to open clinics across the United States.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the U.S. planning to open borders to vaccinated travelers next month, Cresco Labs buying a Pennsylvania cannabis firm, and all the latest news from today’s big Apple event.