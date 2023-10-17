Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about equities rallying, the hot retail sales data, what’s driving spending, and how this will impact the Fed’s decision on interest rates.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the trend of more employees being asked to give feedback to/about their own bosses. What should employees and bosses know if the company is considering offering one-on-one upward feedback.

Segment 3: Cork Gaines, Correspondent, Business Insider, joins John to talk about how boomers might be the generation to save the economy from slipping into a recession.

Segment 4: Katie Anderson-Tedder, Manager, Anderson’s Candy Shop, talks to John about how business has been going this fall, the big caramel apple season, how they separate themselves from the competition, and what they have planned for this upcoming holiday season.