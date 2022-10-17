Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Jon Hansen to talk about some real estate “Never Befores,” including the largest number of 20-somethings living at home with their parents and rents rising by 19% year over year.

Segment 2: Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Jon about Chicago VC investment continuing to drop in 2022, why national VC trends show signs of optimism, and Chicago startup Rheaply making an acquisition.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, CreditCards.com Senior industry analyst, joins Jon to discuss a new poll that shows that lending money was a bad idea for more than half of those who did it.