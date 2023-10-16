Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how Wall Street has been responding to inflation data, the housing market stalling due to higher interest rates, why an economist for Fannie Mae predicts a mild recession, how student loan payments will impact the economy, and the concern over rising credit card debt. Ilyce also tells John the 3 ways that financial stress can impact employees.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about and app that says it can tell the difference between your baby’s cries, and how venture capital funds across the US have struggled to raise new capital this year.

Segment 3: Sarah Cox, Curator of Exhibits, Elmhurst History Museum, tells John about the new exhibit, “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores,” running through January 28th, 2024.