Wintrust Business Lunch 10/16/20: The debate over the graduated income tax amendment, the Chicago International Film Festival moves online and what to explore at this year’s Open House Chicago

The debate over the graduated income tax amendment, the Chicago International Film Festival moves online and what to explore at this year's Open House Chicago

Wintrust Business Lunch
John Williams

Segment 1:  Wintrust CEO and founder Ed Wehmer tells John about what he learned from moderating the recent debate over the graduated income tax. You can watch it here.

Segment 2: Mimi Plauché, Artistic Director of the Chicago International Film Festival, joins John to discuss everything we need to know and what we need to see at the the 56th Chicago International Film Festival.

Segment 3: Bankrate Banking Analyst Matthew Goldberg joins John to talk about how you can save $1200 over 12 months.

Segment 4: Chicago Architecture Center President and CEO Lynn Osmond joins John to discuss the offerings for this year’s Open House Chicago event.

