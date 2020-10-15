Wintrust Business Lunch 10/15/20: U.S. jobless claims rise, airlines facing a long, slow recovery and Netflix ending 30-Day free trials

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims.

Segment 2:  CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Netflix ending free trials, Disney saying that their “primary focus” of original content is on streaming and Facebook banning Holocaust denial content.

Segment 3: Julie Yurko, President and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, tells John about the impact that COVID-19 has had on food insecurity and how the Northern Illinois Food Bank is currently providing over 9M meals a month, a 50% increase from the prior year. Throughout the month of October, Treetime Christmas Creations is joining with the Northern Illinois Food Bank for a food donation drive to help neighbors in need. And when you make a food donation at Treetime, you’ll get a Christmas tree discount!

 Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United Airlines saying more than 2,500 white-collar jobs cut since the coronavirus outbreak likely are gone for good and Walgreens posting stronger-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter.

