Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the huge swing in the stock market yesterday, what the Fed will do to combat inflation, when interest rates will likely come down, and what you can do to protect your assets in this economy.

Segment 2: Joe Chura, President and Founder, Go Brewing, talks to John about why he decided to open a brewery dedicated solely to low and no-alcohol beers.

Segment 3: Sophie Gordon, Associate Programmer, Chicago International Film Festival, joins John to talk about this year’s festival, where you can see the films, and some movies that you shouldn’t miss!