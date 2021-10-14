Wintrust Business Lunch 10/14/21: The impact of student debt on homebuying, used car prices continue to rise, and McDonald’s testing Beyond Meat burger

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 15, 2019 Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale in New York City. – Food industry colossus PepsiCo and faux-burger makers Beyond Meat announced an alliance January 26, 2021 to cook up plant-based snacks that tempt the palate while being easy on the planet. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: : Laurie Ruettimann, writer, speaker, podcaster and author of “Betting on You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) Take Control of Your Career,” joins Ilyce to talk about the number of people who are resigning from their jobs, the struggle companies are having keeping employees and the advice she has for young people who are just starting out in their careers.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with guest host Ilyce Glink about a variety of tech stories including what we know about the next Apple Event taking place on October 18th and used car prices continuing to rise.

Segment 3: Jessica Lautz, Vice President of Demographics and Behavioral Insights, National Association of Realtors, tells Ilyce about the impact of student loan debt on homebuying.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s testing Beyond Meat burger in 8 markets, and $10 billion being invested in the space sector this year.