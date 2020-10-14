Wintrust Business Lunch 10/14/20: Stimulus stalemate, Medicare open enrollment begins and how much your Social Security check will increase in 2021

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the stalled stimulus negotiations, Medicare Open Enrollment starting tomorrow and how much your social security check will increase in 2021.

Segment 2: Laura Adams, personal finance expert and insurance analyst for Bankrate, joins John to discuss a new survey that reveals 61% of home, auto and renters insurance policyholders are not very confident that they know their deductible on at least one (or more) of their insurance policies.

