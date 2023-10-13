Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about how the market has been performing recently and year-to-date, the latest on the Kroger / Albertsons merger, people still feeling the impact of inflation, the Fed finally normalizing interest rates, how the Israel-Hamas war is impacting the economy, and if he believes we may see a recession next year.

Segment 2: Amy Hennessey, Regional Sales Vice President, Securian Financial, talks to John about annual open enrollment season and what benefits you need to pay attention to in order to protect your finances.

Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Director of Cultural Tourism at Choose Chicago, tells John about the launch of Chicago Theater Season, a new campaign to promote local theater! Local theater has been the slowest to recover since the pandemic and it’s imperative that people return to live performances.