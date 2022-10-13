Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the wild swings in the stock market today, and what to make of today’s disappointing inflation data.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the biggest sellers on Amazon Prime Day, Netflix launching a $6.99 a month membership, and Microsoft unveiling new products.

Segment 3: Chef Jason Hammel, Consulting Chef to Marisol, three-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef-owner of Lula’s Café, tells John about The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s the Peach’s x Marisol Brunch Collaboration, hosted by Marisol this weekend. Click to book a table.

Segment 4: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about the mission of WorkingNation, where the most in-demand jobs are, what you can do to make yourself more employable, and how inflation is impacting the job market.