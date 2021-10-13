Wintrust Business Lunch 10/13/21: Terry Savage – Social Security benefits will rise, but will you actually see extra money?

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

The logo of the US Social Security Administration is seen outside a Social Security building, November 5, 2020, in Burbank, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about the latest inflation reading showing prices continue to rise, oil prices also continuing to rise, and Social Security recipients getting an increase. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst, Creditcards.com, tells Ilyce about a new study on credit cards that shows 68% of U.S. adults applied for retail credit cards on an impulse at checkout and the highest retail card APR is 29.99% and the lowest retail credit card APRs range from 10% to 15.24%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News