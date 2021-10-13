Wintrust Business Lunch 10/13/21: Terry Savage – Social Security benefits will rise, but will you actually see extra money?

The logo of the US Social Security Administration is seen outside a Social Security building, November 5, 2020, in Burbank, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about the latest inflation reading showing prices continue to rise, oil prices also continuing to rise, and Social Security recipients getting an increase. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst, Creditcards.com, tells Ilyce about a new study on credit cards that shows 68% of U.S. adults applied for retail credit cards on an impulse at checkout and the highest retail card APR is 29.99% and the lowest retail credit card APRs range from 10% to 15.24%.