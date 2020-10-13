Wintrust Business Lunch 10/13/20: Stocks fall, Delta Airlines posts a massive loss and Apple reveals new iPhone models

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what is driving the markets today including the kickoff of corporate earning season, today’s Apple iPhone event and the latest developments with the stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Sarah’s Circle Executive Director Kathy Ragnar joins John to tell us about Sarah’s Circle‘s mission to serve women who are homeless or in need of a safe space.

Segment 3: Michael Boudart, President at Lindemann Chimney, Heating & Cooling, tells John how his business survived during COVID-19, how they were able to pivot to keep their staff employed and how they’ve managed to adapt to doing business in 2020 and beyond.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Delta posting another massive loss and what was revealed at today’s Apple event.