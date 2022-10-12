Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the increase in wholesale prices, how markets are reacting to the data, what we can expect from tomorrow’s inflation data, how much of an increase in Social Security income we might see, and the Fed’s continuing effort to curb inflation. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/22 – Terry Savage: How much will Social Security benefits increase?
