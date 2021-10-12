Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/21: The great resignation, Best Buy expanding further into health care, and 76% of employees favorably view their employers’ efforts to improve their overall well-being

People wearing facemasks walk past a Best Buy store near Union Square on June 25, 2020 in New York City. – New York businesses opened their doors to returning waves of workers June 22 as the city that was once the epicenter of the global pandemic marked an important milestone in its return to normalcy, even as other US states were seeing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Lisa Greenwald, CEO of Greenwald Research, joins Ilyce Glink to talk about the Employee Benefit Research Institute‘s 2021 Workplace Wellness Survey.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Ilyce about the latest in startup innovation including a community of artists, investors and collectors forming in Chicago around the rise of NFTs, quantum momentum continuing with the launch of a new $25 million institute at the University of Chicago, an affordable bionic hand hitting the market and a Melinda Gates-backed organization launching in Chicago to boost women in tech.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Elon Musk trolling Jeff Bezos online after surpassing him as wealthiest person, and Best Buy acquiring Current Health.