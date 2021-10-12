Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/21: The great resignation, Best Buy expanding further into health care, and 76% of employees favorably view their employers’ efforts to improve their overall well-being

Segment 1: Lisa Greenwald, CEO of Greenwald Research, joins Ilyce Glink to talk about the Employee Benefit Research Institute‘s 2021 Workplace Wellness Survey.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Ilyce about the latest in startup innovation including a community of artists, investors and collectors forming in Chicago around the rise of NFTs, quantum momentum continuing with the launch of a new $25 million institute at the University of Chicago, an affordable bionic hand hitting the market and a Melinda Gates-backed organization launching in Chicago to boost women in tech.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Elon Musk trolling Jeff Bezos online after surpassing him as wealthiest person, and Best Buy acquiring Current Health.