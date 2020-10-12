Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/20: Tech stocks lead the market, Southwest Airlines coming to O’Hare, and what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone event

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market rally and what some homeowners believe is even scarier than a haunted house.

Segment 2: Wintrust CEO and founder Ed Wehmer tells John about an event he’s moderating that will bring together a panel that will discuss and debate the graduated income tax amendment.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the 2020 Inno on Fire, which recognizes 50 people and companies that are thriving in Chicago’s tech scene.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Southwest Airlines expanding to O’Hare, private-equity giant Blackstone Group leasing 52,000 square feet at Willis Tower to be used for shared office space and what we can expect from Apple’s big event tomorrow.