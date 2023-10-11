Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the PPI came in unexpectedly strong, what we can expect from tomorrow’s CPI data being released, how the data will impact interest rates, and what you should know about Medicare Open Enrollment. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/23 – Terry Savage: Will rates rise again in November?
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.