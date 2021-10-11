Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/21: Bitcoin up 30% in October, Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, and one-third of teens may be in financially unhealthy relationships

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: A Southwest Airlines airplane waits at a gate at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Southwest Airlines is working to catch up on a backlog after canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming air traffic control issues and weather. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ed Grocholski, Senior Vice President of Brand, Junior Achievement USA, tells Ilyce about a new study that shows about one-third of teens may be in financially unhealthy relationships.

Segment 2: Manny Flores, President & CEO, SomerCor, tells Ilyce everything you should know about Small Business Administration 504 Loans.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Southwest cancellations continuing to be an issue, and McDonald’s offering free “thank you” meals to teachers.