Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/21: Bitcoin up 30% in October, Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, and one-third of teens may be in financially unhealthy relationships

Segment 1: Ed Grocholski, Senior Vice President of Brand, Junior Achievement USA, tells Ilyce about a new study that shows about one-third of teens may be in financially unhealthy relationships.
Segment 2: Manny Flores, President & CEO, SomerCor, tells Ilyce everything you should know about Small Business Administration 504 Loans.
Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Southwest cancellations continuing to be an issue, and McDonald’s offering free “thank you” meals to teachers.